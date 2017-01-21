Top Stories Gambia's Jammeh Agrees to Quit After West Africa Intervention His tight grip on power forced the inauguration of Barrow to be moved to neighboring country, Senegal. After 11th-hour talks in Banjul... …Saturday, January 21, 2017 | China's GDP expands 6.7% in 2016 In the third quarter, the nation's economy grew 6.7 percent. China's sluggish exports also could come under fresh pressure if Donald... …Saturday, January 21, 2017 | Kellyanne Conway Draws Laughs and Memes With Military-Style Garb She's also wildly adept at not answering questions. "There is no den she will not go into", he said . On the morning of Trump's Unite... …Saturday, January 21, 2017 | Celebrity Big Brother just revealed a massive nominations twist Others though reckon Kim's just telling it like it is... 'I never met Aggie, Kim kept me away from Aggie. "I can get a whole lots wors... …Saturday, January 21, 2017 | Recent News How to plan your own casinoSaturday, January 21, 2017 U.S. Border Agents Rejected Some Canadians Headed to the Women's MarchSaturday, January 21, 2017 The National Park Service is slyly taunting President Trump on TwitterSaturday, January 21, 2017 Global shares steady ahead of Trump's inaugurationSaturday, January 21, 2017 Protests in West Bank for USA embassy in JerusalemSaturday, January 21, 2017 Arkansas Senator Criticizes President On Pardon Of Chelsea ManningSaturday, January 21, 2017 Markets Pearson shares dive 26% on profit warningSaturday, January 21, 2017 Dollar too strong for TrumpSaturday, January 21, 2017 British American Tobacco Plc (BAT) Buys Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)Saturday, January 21, 2017 Gold Gains as U.K.'s May, Trump Talk Down DollarSaturday, January 21, 2017 GM to Invest $1B in US Factories After Trump CriticismSaturday, January 21, 2017 Shale oil profitable at today's price, top U.S. energy official saysSaturday, January 21, 2017 Life&Culture The Bachelor 2017 Spoilers: Power Rankings - Week 3Saturday, January 21, 2017 Goal Have Juventus copied tennis ace Soderling's logo?Saturday, January 21, 2017 Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017 Week 3? Spoilers!Saturday, January 21, 2017 Bruce Springsteen cover band drops out of playing inaugural concertSaturday, January 21, 2017 Deepika, Vin's XXX: Return of Xander CageSaturday, January 21, 2017 American Megachurch Pastor Eddie Long Dies At 63Saturday, January 21, 2017 Hi-Tech Galaxy S8 may adopt largest ever 5.7-inch panelSaturday, January 21, 2017 Tesla Gigafactory will also build Model 3 motorsSaturday, January 21, 2017 Netflix shares up on Q4 subscriber additionsSaturday, January 21, 2017 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify today in $2bn Oculus lawsuitSaturday, January 21, 2017 Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Coming to 3DSSaturday, January 21, 2017 Apple Hikes App Store Pricing by 33% in IndiaSaturday, January 21, 2017 Science AFCON 2017: Aubameyang Scores As Guinea-Bissau Hold GabonSaturday, January 21, 2017 Microsoft Acquires AI Startup MaluubaSaturday, January 21, 2017 Key to menopause lies with killer whalesSaturday, January 21, 2017 Newly discovered species of gibbon named after Star Wars iconSaturday, January 21, 2017 Jallikattu held in Tamil Nadu despite Supreme Court banSaturday, January 21, 2017 Planetary science Many collisions made the MoonSaturday, January 21, 2017 Sports Is Roger Goodell Avoiding Visit to Foxboro?Saturday, January 21, 2017 Cowboys Elliott seeks 'closure' on domestic violence probeSaturday, January 21, 2017 Match Reports: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton WanderersSaturday, January 21, 2017 Tom Brady floats touchdown pass to James WhiteSaturday, January 21, 2017 National Basketball Association roundup: Bazemore, Dunleavy lead Hawks past BucksSaturday, January 21, 2017 Hafeez to lead Pakistan as injury forces Azhar out of Melbourne ODISaturday, January 21, 2017 Global News Russia, Turkey Conduct First Joint Air Strikes Against IS In SyriaSaturday, January 21, 2017 After Trump Win, Biden Warns Russia Will 'Meddle' in European Elections TooSaturday, January 21, 2017 Medical examiner: Loncar died of 'toxic effect of cocaine'Saturday, January 21, 2017 Martin McGuinness won't stand in Northern Ireland snap electionSaturday, January 21, 2017 United Nations to Attend Astana Meeting on SyriaSaturday, January 21, 2017 Andy Lau suffers serious spinal injury from horse-riding accident in ThailandSaturday, January 21, 2017 Health Care Trump Slams Rep. John Lewis and His District on TwitterSaturday, January 21, 2017 Trump Says ACA Repeal and Replace Could Come Within Same HourSaturday, January 21, 2017 Paul Richardson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catchSaturday, January 21, 2017 Eating peanuts as baby prevents peanut allergySaturday, January 21, 2017 EC announces assembly poll dates for UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, UttarakhandSaturday, January 21, 2017 Texas judge blocks federal transgender and abortion 'protections,' preserving religious freedom insteadSaturday, January 21, 2017 USA Dozens attend prayer breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Johnson CitySaturday, January 21, 2017 Trump attacks Rep. Lewis, who said he wasn't 'legitimate president'Saturday, January 21, 2017 MI man outraged over traffic ticket for leaving vehicle running in drivewaySaturday, January 21, 2017 'Cops as Pigs' Painting Rehung in CapitolSaturday, January 21, 2017 Obama just inadvertently revealed one of his biggest blunders with ObamacareSaturday, January 21, 2017 Jeff Sessions would recuse himself from Clinton probesSaturday, January 21, 2017